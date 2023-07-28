This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie", left, Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer", middle, and Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield in "Haunted Mansion", right.

As “Barbiehiemer” heads into its second weekend in cinemas, a new anticipated film — Disney’s family pic “Haunted Mansion” — has entered the chat.

The film, based on the classic theme park attraction, has already made $3.1 million at the box office in advanced Thursday screenings.

“Haunted Mansion”’s preview gross topped other Disney live-action pics, including “Jungle Cruise” ($2.7 million) and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” ($2.3 million). The new Justin Simien-directed film is anticipated to start with $30M, as indicated by presales. The film is hoping to profit off being the only PG offering in the marketplace; however, the big question is whether “Barbie” will rob it of its family business.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ v ‘Oppenheimer’ Box Office: Greta Gerwig’s Film Struts Past $200 Million, Christopher Nolan’s Movie Zooms Through $100 Million

On Thursday, “Barbie” earned $21.2M at the box office, completing its first week at $258.3M — Warner Bros biggest week ever at the domestic box office. The Greta Gerwig pic snatch the spot previously held by Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” ($238.6M). Globally, “Barbie” ended Thursday with an astonishing estimated sum of $320.3 million.

Meanwhile Nolan’s current box office-running pic, “Oppenheimer”, made $10M on Thursday, completing its first week at $127.8M. Globally, the film ended Thursday with a sizable $292.6 million.

READ MORE: ‘Oppenheimer’ Bagged Extra $5 Million From Sold-Out ‘Barbie’ Shows

During weekend 2, “Barbie” is expected to gross roughly $70M, while “Oppenheimer”‘s estimate is around $35M. According to Deadline, both films are reportedly on track for the best second weekend presales ever since “Avengers: Endgame”.

By the end of Sunday, “Barbie” could end with over $700 million in worldwide ticket sales at the box office. Some believe the film could even pass the $750M mark, which would make it the third-biggest title of 2023. This year’s current top global earners are Illumination/Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($1.34 billion), Marvel/Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($844.8 million) and Universal’s “Fast X” ($704.9 million, Universal). “Barbie” is sure to join the billion-dollar club globally, The Hollywood Reporter reports, plus become the top-grossing movie ever for a solo female director.

Overall at the box office, Barbiehiemer generated the fifth-biggest week of all time as revenue for all films earned an estimated $500 million.

READ MORE: Despite ‘Barbie’s’ Massive Success, Director Greta Gerwig Rules Out Sequel: ‘At This Moment, I’m At Totally Zero’

“Like a perfect game in bowling or a no-hitter in baseball, a $500 million domestic week at the box office is elusive commodity happening only four times prior in box office history and only once outside of mid- to late-December. And it has never happened in July until now,” Comscore chief box office analyst, Paul Dergarabedian, said in a statement, per THR. “It is [an] incredible achievement owed in large part to the Barbenheimer craze that boosted the fortunes of the entire theatrical marketplace.”

According to global media measurement and analytics company, Comscore, the four-top grossing weeks Dergarabedian noted were led by the likes of “Avengers: Endgame”, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar”.