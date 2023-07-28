Joy Behar and her co-hosts on “The View” had a joke about one her funniest moments.
It all began during a discussion of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bizarre appearance on Thursday, when he stood at a podium in the midst of delivering some remarks when his voice suddenly trailed off as froze, standing silently and staring forward for a good 30 seconds before colleagues helped him to exit.
As Entertainment Weekly reported, that made Behar remember her own embarrassing moment.
“Remember when I fell on stage?” Behar asked moderator Whoopi Goldberg, did indeed.
“I do remember,” Goldberg said. “I wasn’t even going to bring it up because it scared us so badly.”
Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today.
"25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" pic.twitter.com/XcA7xzaUxZ
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 3, 2022
Behar, however, wondered what so so scary about what happened, explaining that “my tush missed the seat, that’s all. I was trying, and I went down.”
Goldberg replied, “You didn’t see what we saw. We saw you trying to figure out how not to fall onto the floor, and that was scary, because you don’t know whether to catch you and annoy you.”
“But the chairs were moving! It was like a ride at Coney Island!” Behar recalled, remembering that the chair “was swirling,” which led to new chairs that are now bolted in place.
Goldberg ended the discussion by pointing out that she preferred the other chairs, but was happy to put Behar’s safety ahead of her own comfort.
“My behind doesn’t fit in this chair — as I’ve mentioned, many times,” Goldberg quipped. “The other one, my butt fit on, but it was not good for you, so, we give what we can.”