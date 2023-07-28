Joy Behar and her co-hosts on “The View” had a joke about one her funniest moments.

It all began during a discussion of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bizarre appearance on Thursday, when he stood at a podium in the midst of delivering some remarks when his voice suddenly trailed off as froze, standing silently and staring forward for a good 30 seconds before colleagues helped him to exit.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, that made Behar remember her own embarrassing moment.

READ MORE: Joy Behar Suffers Nasty Fall On ‘The View’: ‘I Went Flying!’