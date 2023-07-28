Inga Swenson, best known for playing German cook Gretchen Kraus on 1980s TV sitcom “Benson”, has died at the age of 90.

Swenson’s son confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing that she died of natural causes on Sunday, July 23; he noted that her health had been declining for the past few months, and that her death was not unexpected.

Swenson portrayed the character for more than 150 episodes of the series, throughout its entire seven-season run from 1979-1986; she earned three Emmy nominations for her “Benson” role.

The “Benson” cast (L-R): Caroline McWilliams, Rene Auberjonois, James Noble, Inga Swenson, Ethan Phillips, Missy Gold, Robert Guillaume. Photo: The Everett Collection

Swenson also appeared in numerous TV series, including “The Golden Girls”, “Newhart” and “Hotel; in fact, her TV credits span back to the 1950s, and she appeared in such classic shows as “Bonanza”, “Dr. Kildare” and “The Defenders”.

READ MORE: Bill Cunningham, Original Voice Of Ken Doll, Dead At 96

A trained Soprano, Swenson also appeared on Broadway, with her performances in the musicals “110 in the Shade” and “Baker Street” earning her two Tony nominations, both for Best Actress in a Musical.