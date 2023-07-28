Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about protecting her transgender daughter.

While appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in an interview pre-taped before The Screen Actors Guild strike, the “Haunted Mansion” star explained the lengths she would go to to support and defend her youngest daughter Ruby, who is transgender.

“Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her,” Curtis, 64, told co-host Joe Scarborough. “And, people have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her love.’ What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am.’ And my job is to say, ‘Welcome home.’

“I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t,” the actress added. “And there are those people.”

Curtis admitted “it’s going to be a really challenging time” for Ruby, 27, especially given the “awful political rhetoric” that exists.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Joe Scarborough. — Photo: MSNBC / Morning Joe

“As you know, my favourite Twitter is the waking up in don’t say gay Florida, someone waking up going gay,” she said, before noting: “I’m trying to learn the most important thing is that I don’t know everything.

“There are a lot of things I don’t know about. And there’s a lot of this that I need to learn,” Curtis confessed. “And I have gone to teachers, I’ve gone to people and said, ‘Please educate me, help me learn what the issue is, why that’s so important and what the other opinion is, so that I can hear both sides.’ Because if I only hear one side of an argument or an idea, then I have no ability to think and the whole idea here is we can think. We have minds to think.”

As for how she’s walking through her daughter’s gender identity, Curtis noted: “Nobody said there’s no handbook.

“There are people who will be helpful guides,” she said, admitting that she still “[gets] it wrong.

“I said something wrong with the Academy Awards,” she recalled. “The first question was something about gender equity within de-gendering things and [I] just, I messed it up. And I got called out by somebody on Twitter or something saying she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. And she was right. I didn’t. Because that wasn’t the point, I misunderstood the point. So I’m learning. I’m trying. I’m human. But the bottom line is, I’m a mom.”

Elsewhere during the wide-range interview, Curtis reflected on her personal struggle with opiate addiction and how “if fentanyl was [so] easily available” when she was an addict, she’d “be dead.”

Additionally, the Academy Award-winning actress — who is also a mom to her and husband Christopher Guest’s eldest daughter Annie, 36 — opened up about her previous roles in hits like “The Bear” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, and talked about her charitable work.