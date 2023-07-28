Drake confirmed he’s the owner of a rare jewellery piece that belonged to Tupac Shakur.

On Friday, the rapper took to his Instagram Story, sharing a close-up shot of the gold, ruby, and diamond-encrusted ring on his finger to promote Travis Scott’s latest album Utopia — released today— which features Drake on the track “Meltdown”.

The 14 karat yellow gold piece was sold to Drake earlier this week for $1,016,000 at a Sotheby’s auction. Tupac wore the ring during his last public appearance at the 1996 VMAs on September 4 before he died a few days later on Sept. 13 after being fatally shot.

Tupac wearing his self designed gold, ruby & diamond crown ring at the 96 VMA Awards. It was inscribed with “ Pac & Dada 1996” to commemorate his relationship with Kidada Jones. It’s now owned by Drake and recently made history as the most valuable hiphop artifact ever auctioned. pic.twitter.com/NuLE5UPLre — Long live da don 🥀 (@tupac4everr) July 28, 2023

It appears the “Rich Flex” rapper references the hefty jewellery purchase on his “Meltdown” verse, in which he raps: “I pull out a million to stare at this sh*t.”

The ring, which has been deemed the most valuable hip-hop artifact to ever sell at an auction, features a crown that sits on top of “a diamond-encrusted gold band,” Sotheby describes the piece on its website. The crown itself is “a gold circlet studded with the three largest jewels in the entire piece—a central cabochon ruby, flanked by two pavé-cut diamonds.”

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, added: “This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Pac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy — a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on hip-hop.”