Travis Scott, left, and daughter Stormi Webster arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, makes an adorable cameo on her dad’s new album, Utopia — released today.

On the track titled “Thank God”, Scott raps: “Storm’s a minor, but you know she livin’ major.”

Then, the five-year-old is heard giving a sweet response: “That’s right, Daddy.”

Exes, Jenner and Scott are also parents to one-year-old son Aire together.

Jenner, who often shares moments of her life on social media, has proven many times that Stormi — who recently graduated pre-k — is certainly “livin’ major.”

Last month, the “Kardashians” star showed off her daughter’s watch in a TikTok video, which appeared to be a gold Rolex Day-Date watch, roughly worth $40,000.

“I have Stormi’s little watch in here,” Jenner said as she held up the expensive accessory while doing a “what’s in my bag” video.

Earlier this year, when Stormi turned five, Jenner threw her a lavish birthday party that included a giant Stormi-shaped slide. Then, in April, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared private jet snapshots with her kids on Instagram.

Stormi isn’t the only guest to appear on Scott’s new album. Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Future and Kid Cudi are also featured on the project.