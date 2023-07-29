“The Flash” served up a dizzying array of superhero cameos from the various corners of the multiverse, with several incarnations of Batman (played by Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and even Adam West’s 1960s television version), and a few Supermen (including those played by Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill).

The most surprising version of Superman, however, was the one portrayed by Nicolas Cage, resurrecting a role he nearly played in a film that never got made.

Speaking with USA Today, Cage admitted he was happy to finally see his version of the Man of Steel onscreen after that film, “Superman Lives”. was axed back in the late 1990s, due what was described at the time as “creative differences.”

“Well, I was glad I didn’t blink,” Cage joked of his brief Superman cameo.

“For me, it was the feeling of being actualized,” he added. “Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it’s quick.”

According to Cage, the angel he played in the 1998 film “City of Angels” offers insight into what his take on Superman would have been.

“I was supposed [to play] Clark Kent after that [in ‘Superman Lives’], and I was already developing this alien otherness playing this angel,” he explained.

“That is a perfect example of the tonality you would’ve gotten for Kal-El and for Clark Kent: Clark would’ve been a little more amusing but Kal-El [had] the sensitivity and the goodness and the vulnerability and all those feelings that were kind of angelic and also terrifying,” Cage added.

In a March interview with Variety, Cage described his take on the character. “It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair. I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there,” he said.

“They wanted Renny Harlin to do the movie,” he noted, referencing the director of such films as “Diehard 2” and “Cliffhanger”.

“I said, this has to be Tim Burton,” he continued. “I called Tim and said, ‘Would you do this?’ Tim didn’t cast me, I cast Tim, and Tim said yes. I loved what he did with Michael [Keaton] and Batman, and I was a big fan.”