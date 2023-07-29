Brad Pitt is slamming the brakes on his upcoming Formula 1 racing film in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Pitt has been shooting the movie, “Apex”, in Europe, which is outside the jurisdiction of the Hollywood actors’ union.

However, in a show of solidarity with striking actors, Pitt — who is starring as an F1 driver in the Apple TV+ production — has decided to pause the production until the strike is resolved.

“Brad agreed that they would finish shoots booked in but has postponed planned production over the next two months,” a source told The Sun.

“The cast and crew of Apex have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking,” the source continued.

“Postponing the production was a massive call, especially financially, but Brad has listened to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another source told Deadline that filming that was scheduled to take place in Belgium this weekend has been cancelled.

Production on “Apex” has been paused until later in the fall, with filming scheduled to resume in Las Vegas in November, under the assumption the strike will be over by then.