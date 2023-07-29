Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has reportedly moved out of the family home.

TMZ reports that U-Haul vans have been spotted at the Costner home in Carpinteria, California.

According to the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner must vacate the home before the end of July after waging an unsuccessful legal battle attempting to remain, with a judge ordering her to leave by July 31.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Denies Stripping ‘The House Bare’ Amid Divorce

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that she’s not moving far, with the vans heading to another building on the property, about a half-mile from the main house.

The outlet also reports that Costner is currently vacationing in Aspen with the couple’s three children, presumably to give her space during the court-ordered move.

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house,” a source told People, noting that she “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.”

READ MORE: Kevin Costner And Ex-Wife Clash Over Cutlery, Bowls And TVs As She Soon Moves Out: Report

Added the source: “This is a temporary solution. She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids.”