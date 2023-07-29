Seann William Scott is the latest actor speaking out about their small paycheck in light of the actor’s strike.

The “American Pie” star — who played the iconic role of Stifler — says he went from starring in the 1999 hit to working as the churro guy at the LA zoo after he was only paid $8,000 for the entire movie.

Scott made the shocking claim while appearing on the “Rick Eisen Show”. The two played a game of truth or dare when he was asked if it was true that “American Pie” was his first feature-length film and whether he was only paid the four-figure number.

“I think so, yeah, because I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5,000 or maybe $6,000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby’,” he said. “I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8,000.”

The actor said that he had one other job while “waiting for the movie to come out” before going to the LA Zoo, where he only worked for “two days.”

The film, which cost $11 million to make, raked in a whopping $235 million at the global box office. While Scott received little compensation for the first instalment, it was reported that he and co-star Jason Biggs were paid $5 million to reprise their roles in 2012’s “American Reunion”.

Alongside Scott and Biggs, the franchise also starred Eugene Levy, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jennifer Coolidge.

He has also appeared in films “Dude Where’s My Car” (2000), “Final Destination” (2000), “Road Trip” (2000), “Evolution” (2001), “The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005), “Mr. WoodcocK” (2007) and “Role Models” (2008).

Earlier this year, the actor told Comicbook.com that they “recently” began “talking about an idea” for a fifth instalment.

“It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out,” he said. “A guy who hasn’t really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like?”

Scott added, “Is there a fun end to a story? I don’t know if it’ll ever happen.”

MORE FROM ET:

Will Smith Speaks Out Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘It’s a Pivotal Moment’

Stars Picketing in Support of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

2023 Emmys Postponed Due to Ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes

‘Indiana Jones’ Stunt Coordinator Lights Himself on Fire at SAG Strike

Bryan Cranston Rallies Fellow Actors During SAG-AFTRA Strike at Protest in New York City