“Barbie” is continuing to shatter expectations at the box office, with the Greta Gerwig-directed film now projected to hit another big milestone by the end of its second weekend of release.

According to Deadline, the global take so far is $637.5 million, with more than $350 million of that coming from international markets, and the rest generated domestically.

At the domestic box office, in fact, “Barbie” brought in $29 million on Friday alone.

The final amount won’t be known until early in the week, but estimates indicate that the box office for “Barbie” could exceed $700 million by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” is projected to surpass $395 million globally by the end of the weekend.

The success of those films, however, appears to be coming at the expense of a new arrival, with Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” earning just $9.9 million in its opening day.

Variety reports that the ghostly comedy is projected to end the weekend by falling short of the $25-$30 million domestic opening that had been estimated for its domestic opening.