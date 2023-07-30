“Barbie” is continuing to shatter expectations at the box office, with the Greta Gerwig-directed film now projected to hit another big milestone by the end of its second weekend of release.

Variety reports that “Barbie” continued to dominate, finishing up its second weekend with a domestic total of $93 million.

This places “Barbie” as the seventh-biggest second weekend in movie history, following “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($149 million), “Avengers: Endgame” ($147 million) and “Infinity War” ($114 million), “Black Panther” ($111 million), “Jurassic World” ($106 million) and “The Avengers” ($103 million).

Meanwhile, the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon has continued to take hold in weekend No. 2, with Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” adding $46.6 million this weekend at the domestic box office.

“Weekend two proves the outpouring of interest in ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ a week ago was not a fluke,” Comcast analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “Both films put up second weekend numbers that would have been considered solid as debuts and reflect two of the best sophomore session holds in box office history.”

After just two weeks, “Barbie” has brought in $351.4 million at the domestic box office, becoming the year’s fourth-biggest domestic release. Worldwide, the film ranks as 2023’s third-biggest movie, with a global gross of more than $750 million — exceeding initial estimates of a $700M global tally by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” is expected to exceed initial projections to surpass $400 million globally by the end of the weekend.

The success of those films, however, appears to be coming at the expense of a new arrival, with Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” proving to be a major disappointment.

“The Haunted Mansion” will finish its opening weekend with a domestic tally of $24.6 million, falling well short of the $25-$30 million that had been predicted, and a worldwide total of $33 million — a shockingly low number for a film that reportedly cost more than $150 million to make, not including marketing.