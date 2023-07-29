Hayley Williams is ready to dominate the stage again.

The lead singer of Paramore, 34, recently cancelled four tour dates with the band due to underlying health issues, which she has now opened up about in a letter to the band’s fans.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Mississippi native, who recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on re-releasing her album Speak Now, revealed the news: “As you know, we postponed a handful of dates due to illness. We kick back up Saturday in Tulsa (!!!) after a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids.”

With a dash of humour interjected in her fan address, the “Misery Business” songstress added: “For the record, we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide s**t fest.”

a new message from hayley regarding the postponed shows and sickness ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YtlPPjp38W — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 28, 2023

The cancelled shows included San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City stops. Williams described passing on those dates as “really tough.”

The Grammy winner shared that the spawn of her sickness began in Houston, but her sheer adrenaline pushed her to complete her show in LA, finally revealing that by the end of the performance, her “body just gave out.”

Pointing out how tour life has changed for the star over the years, she succinctly stated: “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape.”

“At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older. Alf [Williams’ dog] and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. That’s quite a lot to leave behind.”

Relying on her fans for support through the tough times, Williams concluded the post with a sweet call to action: “May need a little extra support for these first shows back – so warm up your voices and stretch your necks. We can’t wait to see you again.”