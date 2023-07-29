Don’t look to see Seth Rogen fighting supervillains in a Marvel or DC movie.

In a new interview with Polygon, Rogen was asked what had “turned you off from Marvel and DC,” and he offered an interesting response.

“Honestly, probably fear,” he replied with a laugh.

According to Rogen, he and writing/producing partner Evan Goldberg have developed their own style of filmmaking, and he’s apprehensive about stepping beyond that.

READ MORE: Bill Gates Tells Seth Rogen About The First Time He Ever Smoked Weed

“We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan have been writers for 20 years at this point,” he explained.

“It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love,” Rogen continued.

“It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?” he added.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Chose To Play Bebop In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’, Says He Wishes He Could Be More Like Character But Is ‘Too Afraid’

As he pointed out, as producers of the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Turtles” movie, “Mutant Mayhem,” and Prime Video superhero series “The Boys”, they can tackle those projects on their own terms.

“So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways. And that’s what’s also appealing for us about ‘The Boys’ and the other bigger franchise-y type things we’ve done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process,” he said. “We’re control freaks!”