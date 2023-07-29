Dave Coulier’s new podcast, “Full House Rewind”, is stopping in its tracks amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Coulier, 63, played stand-up comedian and friend of Danny Tanner, Joey Gladstone, on the hit series “Full House” from 1987 to 1995.

Similar to podcasts like “Welcome to the OC, B*tches!” starring Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, the show, which started a week ago, would see the actor revisiting “Full House” episode by episode and speaking on behind-the-scenes experiences while filming.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Suspends Production On Formula 1 Film In Support Of SAG-AFTRA Strike

However, due to Hollywood’s ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Coulier has chosen to hit the brakes on the podcast to stand in solidarity with those protesting.

In an Instagram video addressing his stance to his fans shared on Friday, the Michigan-born actor expressed to his fans: “‘Full House Rewind’ is unique in that we’re both a podcast and a TV show all rolled into one, and we started recording our episodes before the SAG-AFTRA strike. And according to their most recent announcement, members who are part of rewatch podcasts are required to either stop recording, pivot their shows to new subject matter or shoot without guests.”

READ MORE: Will Smith Speaks Out In Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘It’s A Pivotal Moment’

“‘Full House‘ is considered struck work. So, we’re going to press pause on ‘Full House Rewind’ until the the strike has been resolved. That’s right, we’re going to cut it out for awhile. We just think this is the right thing to do,” he continued.

He also shared that while the show will be hitting the pause button, social media content will still be uploaded during this brief break.