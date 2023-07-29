Bethenny Frankel is aiming to make massive changes in the world of reality TV.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, who recently roasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry again on TikTok, has teamed up with two of the most high-profile attorneys in Hollywood in a conquest to help protect reality stars from exploitation by studios and networks.

Power courtroom players Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos are joining her on her journey.

Speaking with Variety in an article published on Friday, Geragos explained that after meeting with 50 reality show cast members from various networks and series’, he realized: “Something has to change because the current system is broken.”

Frankel’s fight for justice in the spotlight comes along during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which isn’t putting a halt to reality television, creating a need for production companies to rely on a lot of reality content during the strike.

However, she believes the SAG-AFTRA fight involves reality stars just as much, revealing that she thinks they should unionize and fight for their rights just as much as scripted actors and writers.

“Just because you can exploit young, doe-eyed talent desperate for the platform TV gives them, it doesn’t mean you should,” Frankel previously told the publication. “They don’t know what they don’t know. I was playing chess, but how do I help the people who may not know the game?”

Frankel is teaming up with the right people, as Freedman is currently representing Vanna White in her battle against Sony for a higher salary on “Wheel of Fortune”, and he has a massive resume of Hollywood successes behind him.

Geragos’ list of courtroom victories in the limelight are just as impressive, representing Michael Jackson during his molestation accusations and Winona Ryder when she was charged with shoplifting in 2002.