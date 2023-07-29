Sarah Silverman is letting her feelings be known.

The stand-up comedian and actress, 52, laid into actors still working amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which sees the labour union striking for better pay and working conditions, on her Instagram on Friday.

“That’s just working,” she began in the lengthy, vulnerable vid.

“I feel f***ing pissed off, and I know I just must not be understanding something,” she began in the video, which saw the actress lying down and talking to the cam.

“There are like 40 movies being made right now. Movie stars are making movies because they’re independent movies, and SAG is allowing it because if they do sell it to streaming, it has to be because streaming is abiding by all the things we’re asking for. That’s just working.”

“When SAG joined the strike, it’s, ‘Movie stars aren’t making movies for you anymore, now what are you going to do?’ Well, they’re making movies. What the f***? I got offered an indie movie, I f***ing said no, and so did a bunch of my friends, and now some of my friends are saying yes. I’m really pissed,” she said in an emotional rant about the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have seen temporary writers take over many shows to keep them on air.

The New Hampshire native succinctly questioned her 2 million Instagram followers: “Please, explain to me why I shouldn’t be angry, because people are making real-deal sacrifices. People, writers, actors, crew people, all these people are sacrificing their livelihood for this cause.”

One fellow Hollywood peer, Zooey Deschanel, shared her opinion in the comment section, writing: “I think we are striking certain particular contractual agreements with the amptp- not all work.”

“You all should feel overly privileged in the first place. The single mom on food stamps is complaining less. Get over yourselves,” wrote another netizen who seemed to disagree with her message.