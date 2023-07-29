Lookin’ good, Madge!

Madonna, 64, looked radiant and sunny as she attended her rumoured beau’s boxing match over the weekend.

The pop mega-star rocked the music industry last month when she was hospitalized in the ICU for a “serious bacterial infection,” halting her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, which was meant to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.

She’s slowly been on the up in recent weeks, and she even shared a clip of herself dancing to her classic track, “Lucky Star”, in her home on Thursday.

Now her recovery is progressing even better in a new Twitter vid which showed her hanging with her professional boxer boyfriend, Josh Popper, 29.

The star was rocking a red flannel and shades as Popper followed closely behind her with a medal around his neck, hopefully indicating he had earned some victory.

Madonna, who has six kids – Lourdes, 26, with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, Rocco, 22, with director Guy Ritchie, David, 17, Mercy, 17, Stella and Estere, 10, who she adopted from Malawi – got pinned with romance rumours back in March when Popper shared a pic of the at his boxing studio.

The Celebration Tour is now scheduled to kick off on October 14 in London, England.