Ice Cube is claiming to be the victim of political bias.

The West Coast legend, real name O’Shea Jackson, 54, spoke to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on his new show on Twitter, where he revealed that he’d been declined opportunities on television due to his political stances.

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Hosts Look Back At The Time Joy Behar Fell Out Of Her Chair

The former N.W.A. rapper shared that while promoting his film “Barbershop” and his show “Black. White.” he was barred from appearing on “The View” and “Oprah”, alleging that the show’s cast was invited to “Oprah” on two separate occasions, while he was not.

“A few of the hosts just really didn’t like where I was coming from. That’s what I was told by the producers. I don’t know if it was the producers was just copping out and using some of the hosts to have me not explain myself. I’ve been on there before. It’s just when I’ve become an independent thinker. I don’t follow their brand of politics I guess,” said the rapper of the popular political panel show.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back At Conservative Backlash Over ‘Barbie’: ‘It’s A Movie About A Doll’

The “Boyz n the Hood” actor also defended his decision to speak with former U.S. president Donald Trump about his ‘The Contract with Black America’ initiative, which aimed to tackle criminal justice reform and racial disparities in the U.S., stating: “I think some people didn’t like that, but I think it’s idiotic. Enemies meet,” he began.

“We’ve just got to talk. That’s the only way we’re going to work this out. I know that when the talkin’ stops, the fighting starts.”