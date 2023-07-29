In the whirlwind of Kardashian family drama, Tristan Thompson’s brother, Dishawn Thompson, has set the record straight after appearing to accuse Khloé Kardashian and her famous clan of exploiting their mother’s death for reality show ratings.

Dishawn took to Instagram Stories on Friday to address the issue head-on, stating: “Y’all chill out that wasn’t towards Khloe or her family. Khloe has been a real one toward myself and my bros from day one.” He vehemently denied any intentions of bashing a female, let alone doing so on social media, emphasizing: “Please don’t speak for me.”

The drama unfolded when Dishawn initially posted a cryptic message about someone using a “death for a storyline.” Although he refrained from naming names, the timing seemed suspicious, given that the Kardashians had discussed the tragic passing of Tristan’s mother, Andrea, on their Disney+ show.

During the episode, Khloé shared how she supported Tristan after his mom’s heart attack, acting as his rock during the trying times. From arranging for his brother Amari, who has epilepsy, to live with him in Los Angeles to taking care of administrative matters, Khloé proved her unwavering support.

While the Kardashians have yet to respond to Dishawn’s posts, the family continues to rally around Tristan and his siblings, showcasing their unbreakable bond.