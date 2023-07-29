Click to share this via email

That’s what friends are for!

The Bravolebrity world experienced a catastrophic explosion when rumours of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kyle Richards, 54, and her husband of 17 years Mauricio Umansky, 53, were separating.

The two immediately released a joint statement revealing no divorce in the works, but it has been one of the most “challenging” years of their marriage and relationship.

Amid the entire fiasco, more speculation began to bubble to the surface that Richards had been striking a newfound romantic relationship with country crooner Morgan Wade, 28.

Nothing is confirmed, but TMZ did obtain new snaps on Friday of the pals hanging out on a shopping spree in Aspen, Colorado.

The galpals were seen shopping around tiny trinkets and jewelry on the shelves in various shops, with the outlet reporting that they “did have a little entourage with them,” but they were “mostly by themselves” and “didn’t really leave each other’s sides.”

Eyewitnesses dished to TMZ that the outing involved no PDA so the rumours will remain rumours.

According to a source, the two just evidently “crossed paths” while travelling to Aspen for a business trip.

Richards is reportedly shooting a docu-series while Wade had a show this weekend.

Richards told paparazzi back in July that any indication of a romantic relationship between them is “just rumours” and they’re “just friends.”