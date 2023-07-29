An unexpected collab may be in the works.

Britney Spears, 41, hot off her new single with will.i.am, titled “Mind Your Business”, just reposted a pic of a familiar star playing the piano onto her Instagram on Saturday.

READ MORE: Will.i.am Hints Britney Spears Has ‘A Plethora Of Songs’ Waiting To Be Released: ‘It’s Going To Be Earth-Shattering’

Featured in the pic was the very tatted-up back of musician Zayn Malik, 30, who also recently dropped his new single last week, “Love Like This”, but he initially shared the pic himself to his own Instagram earlier this week.

Hopefully, the two of them are stirring up some music magic together, considering the pic showed Malik playing a bright red piano, to which Spears captioned: “I’ve never played on RED !!!”

Ultimately, there’s no confirmation on anything, and knowing Spears enjoys sharing the love with her roster of celeb pals on social media, it could just be a case of complimentary posting.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Can’t Get Enough Of Lance Bass’ ‘Absolutely Gorgeous Babies’

If nothing comes of the two, fans can still look forward to Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits sales shelves and digital stores on October 24.