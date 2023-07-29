Kelly Clarkson kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Friday night, and she’s taking the stage with a bang.

The show, titled ‘Chemistry’ – released in unison with her new album – was meant to burst onto the Las Vegas strip in 2020, but it was sidelined due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures, per People.

The roster of songs will span across her 20-year-long career, which features memorable hits like “Since U Been Gone”, “Because Of You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”.

The stage production will also feature Clarkson taking on some of the music industry’s biggest and best, which began with her covering Harry Styles’ “As It Was” on the debut night, calling the session “Kellyoke.”

In a hilariously memorable exchange with a female fan who waved a sign that read: “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you”, the Grammy winner quipped that she’s not into chicks and “unfortunately likes d**ks.”

Here's my video of Kelly Clarkson saying she likes dicks 😩#chemistry #KellyClarkson pic.twitter.com/RNP8E0O9Oh — Jenn G (@YayasG) July 29, 2023

The show carried on, with Clarkson making more jokes about the atmosphere inside the residency, telling her 7,000 fans in attendance: “Is it hard to breathe? Are we singing in a spa? I was afraid it was gonna be dry. Instead, we’re singing in the Amazon. I can’t breathe.”

Clarkson is set to perform ten shows in Las Vegas, with the final show concluding on August 19.