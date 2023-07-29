Love is in the air for Lenny Hochstein, the plastic surgeon known for his stint on “Real Housewives of Miami.”

Despite still being technically married to his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, Lenny recently got engaged to his new flame, Katharina Mazepa.

The 27-year-old model shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting enchanting snapshots of the romantic proposal atop an ancient pirate cave, with the sunset over Es Vedrá as their backdrop.

READ MORE: ‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein Repeatedly Slams Estranged Husband Lenny In Her Comments Section, Claims He Called The Cops On Her Mother Who Was Babysitting Their Kids

The couple’s engagement has sparked a flurry of well-wishes from fans, although some were quick to point out the speedy nature of their relationship, having only been dating for a year.

“Happy for you, but your (sic) not even divorced yet,” acknowledged one social media user.

“Fresh out of one marriage and already in another? For God sake,” criticized a second account.

READ MORE: Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Estranged Husband Lenny Over ‘Embarrassing’ Comments

However, that didn’t stop fans from pouring the love, with one cheering: “OMG! Yay!! I’m so happy for you both. You both deserve to be with people who make you happy and I’m so glad you found it within each other mazel.”

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022 following a turbulent split filled with accusations of infidelity and financial disagreements.

However, it seems Lenny and Lisa might be closing this chapter soon, as they recently entered into a marriage settlement agreement.