Hopefully she missed!

In a TikTok making its rounds on social media today, Cardi B was performing a small stage stint at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas when things didn’t go according to plan.

The “WAP” hitmaker, 30, who just released a collaboration with her husband Offset titled “Jealousy”, was performing a slew of her hits when allegedly, the DJ was cutting her songs off too early, eliciting a very passionate response from the rapper.

As she finishes her final song near the end of the clip, the New York native denotes her name into the mic before turning around and fiercely whipping it in the direction of the DJ, almost as if she’s throwing a football in their path. Shortly after, the musician promptly walks off the stage, clearly showing that she’s done with the entire situation.

The video is slowly bubbling with views and comments, with one fan finding the entire incident humourous: “That’s one hell of a mic drop😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

One fan wanted to ensure they knew what caused her reaction, asking: “What happened?? There’s no context..” to which the content uploader responded: “DJ cut the track short on multiple songs! She was livid(as you can see) 🤣”.

In fact, it wasn’t the first time this weekend the star resorted to throwing her trusty microphone. At another show on the weekend, she retaliated at a fan who threw water at her by, once again, throwing her mic in their direction.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

“finally a celebrity fighting back” said one fan, while another felt different, writing: “she’s so embarrassing”.