Travis Scott released his new album, Utopia, on Friday — the same day that the Houston Police Department issued its 1,266-page report on the Astroworld Festival tragedy, in which 10 people were killed and more than a dozen hospitalized as the crowd surged forward during Scott’s performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium in November 2021.

According to Scott’s attorney, the timing of the new album and the police report arriving on the same day is not random.

Scott’s lawyer, Kent Schaeffer, told TMZ he believed that Houston Police timed the release in order to damage sales of Utopia while also while also distracting from the fact that a grand jury found Travis was not criminally accountable for the tragedy.

READ MORE: Astroworld Victims’ Families Strike Settlement Over Travis Scott Festival Tragedy

“The timing of the Houston Police Department report’s release, coinciding with the launch of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album, is anything but coincidental,” said Schaeffer.

“Travis Scott and his team were, as anticipated, fully cleared of any wrongdoing associated with the Astroworld tragedy by a grand jury based on the very report released today. It is outrageous that HPD has chosen to resort to tactics that attempt to discredit Travis and his team, casting doubt on how the unfortunate events at Astroworld,” Schaeffer continued.

“Travis’s commitment to his audience’s safety and well-being is well-documented,” he said, noting that “he actively stopped the show three separate times.”

READ MORE: Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy In First Interview: ‘Just Trying To Wrap My Head Around It’

He added: “We encourage the Houston PD to make peace with the fact that Travis Scott and his team were found innocent of any wrongdoing and to focus on what really matters — making sure tragedies like Astroworld never occur again under their watch.”

Police had insisted the timing of the report’s release was unintentional.

1/2 The HPD report into the Travis Scott Astroworld Concert can be read here: https://t.co/fIZBjUGgJk#hounews pic.twitter.com/44ugSLAWw3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 28, 2023

According to the Texas Tribune, the police report “details for the first time how Scott perceived what was happening mid-performance and what he told police,” based on interviews with promoters, security personnel and various key witnesses.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Not Indicted By Grand Jury Over Astroworld Tragedy

On June 29, following a 19-month investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott and five other individuals, with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stating that the grand jury “found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible.”

“Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy,” Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told People back in June. “This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors — not performers.”