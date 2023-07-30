Kaley Cuoco turned “reverend” for a good friend when she served as officiant at pal Tracey Wade’s wedding.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum shared some photos on Instagram Story detailing her experiencing performing the ceremony.

“Yes this happened lol,” Cuoco wrote in the caption for a photo originally posted by actor Will Vogt, in which she’s seen standing at a podium beneath a flower-covered archway at the outdoor wedding, with Vogt referring to her as “our reverend.”

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

In another post, Cuoco shared some polaroid pics of herself and the bride.

“I got to marry my nearest and dearest today!” she wrote in the caption.

She jokingly added, “I’m avail for all future weddings, bat mitzvahs, and any legal ceremony you may need me for lol.”

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco also reposted a photo jokingly referring to her as “the vicar,” and another featuring her and beau Tom Pelphrey mugging in a photo booth during the reception.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

On Friday, Cuoco celebrated Pelphrey’s birthday, sharing a sweet tribute via Instagram.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey !🎂” she wrote. “bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart , and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️ 🎉 🥳”