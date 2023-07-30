Kanye West is back on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, recently rebranded as X by Elon Musk.

West’s account, under the name Ye, has been reactivated, and now boasts the platform’s gold checkmark, which is held by verified business accounts.

West was kicked off Twitter seven months ago after issuing a series of blatantly antisemitic tweets, including one praising Adolf Hitler and another featuring a swastika.

Because of those offensive posts, the rapper’s reinstatement comes with some conditions.

“Kanye West, referred to as ‘Ye’, won’t be able to monetize his account on X and advertisements won’t appear next to his posts,” the platform announced, via Deadline.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an anonymous source claimed that the decision to reinstate West’s account was reached “after receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language.”

As of Sunday, July 30, West had yet to issue any new posts on the platform.

West has alleged that the fallout from his spate of antisemitic remarks last year cost him $2 billion in lost business deals, including Adidas cutting all ties with him.