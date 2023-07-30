Madonna is sharing a further update on her health, one month after being hospitalized for what was described as “serious bacterial infection” that resulted in postponing her upcoming tour.

On Sunday, Madonna shared a few photos of herself and her children.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” she began.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she continued.

“So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance.

Artist who touched so many lives including my own,” she added.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” she wrote, thanking manager Guy Oseary for the gift.

“And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️,” she concluded.

Earlier this month, Madonna broke her silence after winding up in the ICU.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna wrote in a statement she shared on Instagram.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she added. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

She also revealed that the North American leg of the tour — which was to have started July 30 — was being rescheduled, with the European leg kicking off in October as originally planned.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” Madonna said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”