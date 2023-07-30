Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her nephew’s first birthday in the sweetest way.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son, Tatum.

Photo: Instagram Stories/Kylie Jenner

“Happy belated birthday Tatum,” wrote Jenner, while posting a photo of her son Aire holding Tatum’s hand.

“We love you. Aire[‘s] best friend for life,” she added.

Kylie shares 1-year-old son Aire with ex Travis Scott.

Khloé also shared an adorable carousel of photos, along with an emotional birthday message.

“I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” she wrote.

“I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”