Kerry Washington is reconnecting with some former co-stars on the picket line.

Washington took to Instagram to share some photos from the New York headquarters of SAG-AFTRA, where she met up with fellow “Scandal” alums Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young.

In the photos, the actors are seen folding and packing strike t-shirts, as well as filling out picket signs; in one, Washington holds up a sign reading, “Guild vs. Evil.”

“Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today,” she wrote in the caption, and shared some of the ways that fans can help striking actors.

“If you want to get involved, there are soooooo many ways to support this labour strike,” she wrote. “Help spread our message, volunteer, donate what you can donate to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, and more! I’ll link to all in my stories. Any bit helps! We’re in this together.”

Washington also posted a TikTok video, set to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

In the clip, Goldwyn tells viewers about why actors are striking. “We are on strike to get a fair deal for all the workers in our industry who put so much on the line,” he said. “And we’re just asking for fairness for each other.”

“For fairness and equity,” Washington added. “And so that we don’t get replaced by computers.”

“Yeah, that too,” Goldwyn quipped.