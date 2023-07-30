Click to share this via email

Harry Styles seemingly showcased some new ink during a boat trip in Bolsena, Italy this week.

The “As It Was” singer flashes what appears to be the word “Olivia” tattooed on his thigh, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Styles was joined on the outing by a group of friends, including James Corden.

Fans are speculating that the new tattoo might be a tribute to Styles’ ex, Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde knowing Harry Styles got the name olivia tattooed on his body because of her pic.twitter.com/MRVwXs09g1 — ᴴ Harry Styles Grammy aoty winner (fan account) (@styles_devotion) July 30, 2023

One Direction fans will remember that the boy band also released a track titled “Olivia” back in 2015.

Styles and Wilde began dating whilst filming “Don’t Worry Darling” together in January 2021.

The pair ultimately called it quits in November 2022, however, a source told Page Six that the former co-stars are “still friends”.