Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has plenty of reasons for “Confetti” following her beautiful beach wedding to husband Andre Gray.

The Little Mix member took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from the ceremony, which took place in Jamaica back in June.

READ MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Losing Confidence And Feeling ‘Overlooked And Undervalued For A Long Time’ In Little Mix

“03/06/23 I married my soul mate 🥺❤️,” wrote the “Don’t Say Love” singer, while captioning the gorgeous snapshots.

The photos show Pinnock preparing to walk down the aisle with her bridesmaids, as well as her first kiss with Gray.

READ MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock On Twins Following In Her Musical Footsteps And The ‘Main Thing’ She’ll Teach Them

The soccer star popped the question in May 2020, after four years of dating.

The couple welcomed twins in August 2021.