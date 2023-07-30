Lisa Marie Presley‘s home is on the market.

The Calabasas, California home, where the singer and Elvis Presley’s only child, lived up until her death has been listed for $4.6 million. Lisa Marie moved into the home in 2020 and was renting the property with the option to buy when she died unexpectedly in January.

According to Redfin, the home, which has been renovated by her friend and realtor Robb Friedman, boasts six bedrooms and seven baths. Sitting at just under 7,500 square feet, the Calabasas property includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.

Lisa Marie lived in the home with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and her twins Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shares with her ex, Michael Lockwood.

The news of Lisa Marie’s being put up for sale comes just weeks after a toxicology report for the singer was released, as well as her official cause of death.

The results of her toxicology report at the time of her death were released, revealing she had therapeutic levels of Oxycodone her blood. Additionally, a second opioid, known as Buprenorphine, was present in her system. This opioid can be prescribed for pain relief, as well as for use to treat opioid addiction. The tox screening also found traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication.

The toxicology reports were released shortly after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released Lisa Marie’s cause of death, revealing she died from sequelae of small bowel obstruction. The autopsy stated that the opioids in her system did not contribute to her death.

According to the autopsy, “The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”

In January, just days after making what would be her final public appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her California home. She died at 54 years old. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, her twins and daughter Riley Keough, 33. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at 27 years old.

The home being put on the market also comes just two months after ET confirmed that Priscilla, Riley, and the father of Lisa Marie’s two minor children, Michael, had all come to an agreement regarding her estate.

“All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy,” Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, told ET. “They are very excited for the future.”

Riley’s lawyer, Justin Gold, confirmed, “Riley is very happy. She’s a remarkable woman and her future is bright.”

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed with lawyers given a June 14 deadline to file the terms. However, they also plan to file a motion to seal those terms, which the judge is expected to rule on in August.

MORE FROM ET:

Lisa Marie Presley’s Toxicology Report Shows Opioids in Her System

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Riley Keough Files to Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley Estate