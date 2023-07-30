Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gigi Hadid supported her BFF Taylor Swift at her “Eras Tour” show in Santa Clara, California over the weekend.

The supermodel partied the night away alongside celebrity make up artist Patrick Ta.

Ta took to TikTok to share some clips of their fun evening at the concert.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Spotted At The Same Hamptons Party

Ta also showcased their impressive friendship bracelet collection on Instagram.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid Arrested (Then Released) For Marijuana Possession On Vacation To Cayman Islands: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

“I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever #ERASTOUR ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜,” he wrote.

Laura Dern, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Miles Teller are among the other A-listers who have been spotted so far at Swift’s sell-out “Eras Tour”.