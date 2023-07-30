Teresa Giudice is looking back on an awkward encounter with “Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara.

During the latest episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star called Vergara the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met.

Giudice made the claims while recalling a 2017 incident that happened while the pair were both backstage at a talk show, where Vergara was allegedly reluctant to pose for a photo with the reality TV personality.

“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” she said.

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

Giudice continued, “I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’ I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you.’”

“I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”

Giudice also referred to Vergara’s upbringing in Barranquilla, Colombia.

“It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” she added.

“I’m so not a fan of her.”

Giudice previously discussed the interaction during a “Getting Real with the Housewives” panel in 2017.

“Ugh, I can’t stand her, sorry,” she said in video obtained by TMZ.

“You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!”