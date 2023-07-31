Bob Geldof is sharing his memories of his friend, Sinéad O’Connor.

At the Cavan Calling festival in Ireland over the weekend, the musician and activist spoke from the heart about the death of the iconic Irish singer last week, at age 56.

The Mirror reported that Geldof told the crowd, “There’s no other option, as all of you know, than to just keep on.”

He also revealed that he was in touch with O’Connor until just weeks before she died.

“Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair. She was a very good friend of mine,” he said. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”

Geldof also recalled the infamous incident in 1992, when O’Connor tore up a photo of Pop John Paul II during a “Saturday Night Life” appearance, in protest of the child abuse in the Catholic Church.

He said that O’Connor had actually been inspired to take the action by his band, The Boomtown Rats, once tearing up photos of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John during an appearance on “Top of the Pops” as a way of celebrating dethroning their “Grease” hit at No. 1 on the pop chart.

“It was a little more extreme than tearing up f**king disco,” Geldof said of O’Connor’s protest. “She saw us on the ‘Late Late [Show]’ kicking off about the Church and all that stuff, and she was thrilled by it. So, we love her very much.”

Geldof added, “It’s impossible, some of us watched her this afternoon on the web and we were just speechless on how beautiful, how brilliant she was.”