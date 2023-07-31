Lisa Hochstein had a strong reaction to the news of her estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s engagement.

On Saturday, Lenny and his now-fiancée, Katharina Mazepa, shared that they got engaged via a joint Instagram post.

“On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾,” both Lenny and Katharia’s post read.

The carousel lead with a picture of the couple posing in front of the sunset, while the 27-year-old model shows off her ring. Another picture captures the moment Lenny is down on one knee popping the question. Followers of the pair got an inside look at the entire lavish proposal in a video shared in the post.

Following the news of the engagement, Lisa took to her Instagram Story to react.

“Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote.

Lisa followed her initial comments with another screenshot, this time taking a jab at her mother-in-law.

The Bravo star shared a screenshot of Lenny’s post from a fan site, that captured his mother’s comment.

Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

“I will be very happy that his time you are getting a woman who love and respect you,” the alleged comment from Lenny’s mother read. “You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck. Congratulations.”

Lisa wrote over the post: “What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting.”

Lisa, 41, and Lenny, 57, were married for 12 years when the doctor officially filed for divorce from the “RHOM” star in May 2022. At the time, Lisa said she was “blindsided” by her husband’s move.

The pair are parents of children, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3. Lenny went public with his romance with Katharina days later.

Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

For her part, Lisa is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden. In March, Lisa dished to ET about her current romance and how love this time around is different.

“Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me… you may or may not see him at the [‘RHOM’ season 5] reunion, but I don’t wanna dive into that too much. We’ll just see how that unfolds,” she told ET.

At the time, she said that Jody was “different to what I’m used to,” as in with her ex. “[He] has empathy, he cares,” she lists, “wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship,” she said.

