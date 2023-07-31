It’s all love between “Friends”.

On Sunday, Lisa Kudrow turned 60, and her former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox both took to social media to celebrate the big milestone.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Deliver Emotional Tribute At Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! 🎈🥳,” Aniston wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of images of the three women together over the years.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh,” Aniston continued. “One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday! ❤️🤸‍♀️🎈🥳❤️.”

Kudrow replied in the comments, “My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!”

READ MORE: Lisa Kudrow Shares ‘Jarring’ Realization About Her Body Image Sparked By Seeing ‘Friends’ Co-Stars

Meanwhile, Cox shared her own slideshow of memories with Kudrow through the years.

“Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you,” she joked. “You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x.”

“Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU,” Kudrow responded in the comments.

The three “Friends” stars have remained close since the sitcom went off the air in 2004.