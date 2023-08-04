It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – August 4th, 2023
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One In A Million”
Halle Bailey – “Angel”
Kali Uchis, JT & El Alfa – “Muñekita”
That Chick Angel and Saucy Santana – “One Margarita”
Leigh-Anne – “Don’t Say Love (R&B Version)
Other noteworthy releases include Karan Aujla and Preston Pablo – “Admirin’ You”, Karl Wolf – “Oxygen”, Katelyn Tarver – “Parallel Universe”, Stephen Sanchez – “Be More”, Andrew Cushin – “Wor Flags”.
Keep On Your Radar:
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.