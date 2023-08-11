It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – August 11th, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea, right?”
DJ Khaled – “Supposed to Be Loved”
Reneé Rapp – “Talk Too Much”
Lil Yachty – Solo Steppin Crete Boy
Daughtry – “Artificial”
Carly Pearce – “Country Music Made Me Do It”
Miguel – “Number 9” (featuring Lil Yachty)
Tash Sultana — “Bitter Lovers” (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
Saint Harison – “more weed, less friends”
Demi Lovato – “Let Me Down Easy”
Tove Lo – Elevator Eyes
Yeat – “bigger thën everything.”
EST Gee – “A Moment with Gotti” (featuring Yo Gotti)
Sid Sriram – “Friendly Fire”
Joan – “Superglue” (featuring NOA)
JP Saxe – “Caught Up On You”
Other noteworthy releases include Karl Wolf — “Oxygen”, Das Mörtal — “PIECES” featuring Dance With the Dead, and SIPHO. — “The Chemicals” (Live).
Keep On Your Radar:
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)
She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.
Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)
Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.