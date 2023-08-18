Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – August 18th, 2023

Hozier – “De Selby (Part 2)”, plus Unreal Unearth (album)

Reneé Rapp – “Pretty Girls”, plus Snow Angel (album)

Dolly Parton – “Let It Be” (featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr)

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Addison Rae – “2 die 4” featuring Charli XCX, plus AR (EP)

Grace Potter – “Truck Stop Angels”, plus Mother Road (album)

Madison Beer – “Spinnin”

Jon Batiste – “Uneasy” (featuring Lil Wayne), plus World Beat Radio (album)

Idina Menzel – “Paradise” (featuring Nile Rodgers), plus Drama Queen (album)

Icona Pop – “Fall in Love”

Sufjan Stevens – “So You Are Tired”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Seasons”

The National – “Space Invader”, plus Alphabet City (album)

Taela – “beetlejuice (dead to me”)

Lonesome Ace Stringband – “Praying for Rain”

Other noteworthy releases include: Doechii – “Booty Drop”; Aiza – “Alright”; Bre Kennedy – “Ahead of Myself”; “Birdy – “Portraits”; Young Bombs – “Magnets in the Dark”; Mikhail Laxton – “Leaving You With Less”; Dylan Matthew – “Did You Tell Him About Me?”

Keep On Your Radar:

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (ALBUM)

She’s back! Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS will be ours on September 8th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.