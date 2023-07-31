Jigsaw is back in the terrifying new trailer for “Saw X”.

Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer in the upcoming flick, with the teaser following the character as he gets his own back on some scammers who pretended to give him an operation to cure his cancer.

A synopsis for the film reads, “John Kramer (Bell) is back. The most chilling instalment of the ‘Saw’ franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game.

“Set between the events of ‘Saw I’ and ‘II’, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.”

READ MORE: ‘Saw X’ First Look: Tobin Bell, As ‘Desperate’ Serial Killer Jigsaw, Is Back With Newfound ‘Deranged’ Purpose

Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young in Saw X. Photo Credit: Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla — Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla

“Saw X”. — Lionsgate

“Saw X” comes two years after “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” was released.

READ MORE: ‘One Piece’: Netflix Drops New Trailer, First-Look Photos From Hugely Anticipated Manga Adaptation

Shawnee Smith, who plays Amanda Young, is returning for the latest flick in the franchise, with the likes of Steven Brand, Synnøve Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto also starring in the film.

“Saw X” hits theatres on September 29.