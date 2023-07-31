Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The timeline is in chaos.

On Monday, Disney+ dropped the new trailer for Marvel’s “Loki” season 2, with Tom Hiddleston returning as the beloved antihero.

READ MORE: Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Loki’ Season 2, New ‘Hawkeye’ Spin-Off ‘Echo’

Photo: Marvel

Working for the Time Variance Authority after the events of season 1, Loki now finds himself stuck in a reality he doesn’t recognize.

After the death of He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors, havoc has consumed the multiverse, and Loki must fight to try and set things right with the help of Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and more.

READ MORE: ‘Loki’: What To Know About Season 2 And Its Connection To The ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel

Ke Huy Quan as O.B. in Marvel Studios’ “Loki” – Photo: Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

The new season also brings newcomers, including Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan.

With Eric Martin as head writer, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct, the new season also stars Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice.

“Loki” season 2 premieres Oct. 6.