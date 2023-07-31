Drake revealed the number one thing he looks for in a lady as he recently hit Starlet’s Gentlemen’s Club in New York.

The Canadian rapper chatted to “Sidetalk” at the strip club, telling the camera, “I’m wearing [Tu]Pac’s ring. They got my baby mom on the wall over there,” referencing former adult entetainment star Sophie Brussaux, whom he shares 5-year-old son Adonis Graham with.

Elsewhere in the chat, Drake said of what he looks for in a woman, “Humour, if she watches this and it’s not funny to her, she’s a dub.”

Drizzy bought Tupac’s ring that he was wearing at the strip club for $1,016,000 at a Sotheby’s auction.

The late rapper wore the ring during his last public appearance at the 1996 VMAs on September 4 before he died a few days later on Sept. 13 after being fatally shot.

Drake appeared to reference the hefty jewellery purchase on the Travis Scott Utopia track “Meltdown”, rapping: “I pull out a million to stare at this s**t.”