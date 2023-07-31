Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are living it up in the city of light.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Paris, having a lunch date at the restaurant La Poule Au Pot.

READ MORE: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit With ‘Great British Bake Off’ Hosts: See The Photos

Lively wore a long, white, floral-patterned dress, with a blue-and-white striped coat and a pink Chanel purse to finish off the look.

Photo: Backgrid

Reynolds, meanwhile, looked casual in a striped button down shirt over a plain white T-shirt and slacks. He also wore a Wrexham AFC cap to rep his soccer team.

READ MORE: Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not The Father Of Her And Ryan Reynolds’ Kids After Posting Bikini Pic

The couple, who married in 2012, share three daughters.

Late last month, Lively launched her new beverage brand, Betty Booze, named after her 3-year-old daughter.