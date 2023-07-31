The Beckhams and the Sussexes’ friendship has reportedly fizzled out.

According to the Mail on Sunday, David Beckham was “absolutely bloody furious” after it was reportedly suggested that the Beckhams had leaked stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A source who is said to be close to the Beckhams told the paper, “David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry’s wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K.”

The accusations were said to have come up during a tense phone call.

The source said, “Any making up now is so unlikely.”

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Goes In On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: ‘The Biggest Botch Job Ever’

The couples first became pally because Izzy May — who is David Beckham’s communications director — was friends with Markus Anderson; chief membership officer for Soho House.

Anderson was said to have helped arrange Harry and Meghan’s secret dates at the private members social club.

READ MORE: Judge Allows Prince Harry’s Snooping Lawsuit Against Publisher Of The Sun Tabloid To Go To Trial

The Duchess of Sussex is now thought to have formed a friendship with cosmetics pioneer Victoria Jackson.

An insider in Montecito, California — where Harry and Meghan live near neighbour Jackson — said: “Victoria is a dynamic force. She’s someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”