Protecting your laptop or desktop from destructive forces is 100% necessary, especially when it’s used for staying on top of entertainment and celebrity news.

McAfee Total Protection — Photo: Amazon

McAfee is one of the world’s leading and most trusted virus protection software, and the McAfee Total Protection software is now available on Amazon Canada for 65% off. You can snag this protective software for a one-year subscription for $19, originally priced at $89.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum — Photo: Amazon

Keep your space in tip-top shape with the fabulous help of Fykee’s Lightweight Cordless Vacuum, which is going for an eye-popping 50% off. At $197, this will become your household BFF with its swift ability to clean up your biggest messes.

Full Body Pillow — Photo: Amazon

Feel like you’re literally laying in the clouds as you binge-watch your fave series. Get the Mastery Mart Full-Body Pillow for Adults, which is fully adjustable and made of memory foam, for 50% off. Snag this slice of heaven for $39, originally $79.

Water Floss Pick — Photo: Amazon

Keep your teeth and gums in tip-top appearance with the B. Weiss’ rechargeable, cordless water flosser. Your smile will be thanking you, especially at the accessible price of $29, 58% off the usual price of $69.

Canon Wireless Printer — Photo: Amazon

Get the most out of your printed photos and documents with Canon’s Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, available at 42% off for a sweet $69, typically $119.

Add a pop of colour to your bedroom or living room with KIKO LED colour-changing lights, which can be controlled from the convenience of your own smartphone. At 60% off, you can’t go wrong with adding some shimmer to your life at $19.

In 2023 with the rise of the work-from-home lifestyle, we’re all pretty aware of the dangers of sitting for long hours. That’s why Everlasting Comfort’s pain-relief Chair Cushion is a great investment for anyone being conscious of their health.

At 52% off, this product retails for $42, typically going for $89.

Ring Security — Photo: Amazon

No matter where you live, safety and security are essential. Snag Ring’s 1st Generation Indoor Security Camera at $119, 25% off its regular $159 price.

BUGANI Wireless Headphones — Photo: Amazon

Whether dancing in your kitchen to early 2000s throwbacks or jamming to Taylor Swift’s latest re-release, a good pair of headphones is the key to the entire experience.

BUGANI’s Wireless Bluetooth Headphones retail for $24 on Amazon Canada, 64% off their usual $69 price tag.

MHU Flat Iron — Photo: Amazon

No matter your hair’s look or cut, a smoothly straight appearance is timeless, MHU’s Flat Iron is here to make the process much more effortless.

At 50% off, this trusty tool is going for $24 against its usual price of $49.

MHU Hair Dryer — Photo: Amazon

MHU’s Salon Grade Hair Dryer will also make your hairstyling process much more manageable, retailing for $33, 52% off its $69 average price.

MAMNV Robot Vacuum — Photo: Amazon

Take the work out of cleaning your living space with the help of MAMNV’s Robot Vacuum and Mop, ideal for any carpet or hardwood floor. At 72% off, $249 is a deal compared to its regular price of $899.

FF Finer Form Workout Bench — Photo: Amazon

Working out from home is becoming increasingly more ideal than getting a gym membership, and you can begin to create your own at-home fitness routine with FF Finer Form’s Multi-Functional Workout Bench.

This bench is adaptable to sustain ab workouts, back extensions, decline lifts and more. With 30% off, you can’t get go wrong at $153.

CHAOKE Exercise Bike — Photo: Amazon

You can even throw in CHAOKE’s Exercise Bike on Amazon Canada for $100 off, going for $259.

Biotin — Photo: Amazon

On top of that, the perfect refresher for after your workouts from home would be Sports Research Biotin Veggie Softgels, which are full of vitamins to maintain healthy hair, nails and skin. At 31% off, you can keep your body in a top nutritious shape for $19 with 120 vegan soft gel capsules.

Folkulture wooden spoons set — Photo: Amazon

Level up your kitchen with this elegant set of 5 cooking spoons by Folkulture, which includes a serving spoon, spatula or turner, slotted spatula, fork and corner scraper spoon. They’re currently 20% off, going for $35.