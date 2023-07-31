Johnny Depp continues to recover after his recent ankle injury.

The actor, 60, was snapped arriving in Boston on Friday with a cane in his hand after revealing in May that he’d fractured his ankle.

He headed to the U.S. city to play the Hollywood Vampires gig that previously had to be postponed.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Creates Debut Self-Portrait In ‘Dark’ And ‘Confusing’ Time

Depp looked to be in good spirits as he was pictured smiling, wearing a plaid blazer and dark trousers, that he teamed with a blue hat.

Johnny Depp seen using a cane in Boston. — Backgrid

The star shared a message on social media in May confirming his band would have to reschedule a handful of tour dates due to his injury.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Reportedly Willing To Work With Disney Again ‘If It’s The Right Project’

Depp’s post included at the time, “My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better.

“Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so [I] am sadly unable to travel at this time.”