Ethan Slater needs some time.

According to a new report from TMZ, Ariana Grande has been keeping a bit of a distance from her new boyfriend, “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

Sources told the outlet that the pop star is “giving him space to work things out” with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

Grande and Slater reportedly haven’t been in the same city in several weeks, with the Broadway actor currently back in New York navigating the end of his marriage.

Slater and Jay share a child, born last year, and TMZ has previously reported that the actor “desperately” wants to co-parent their son, with the estranged couple talking daily.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Grande and Slater have been dating for several months, and that the romance was a surprise to Jay.

Sources close to both Grande and Slater have also told TMZ that both were already split from their spouses when they began dating.

Slater recently filed for divorce, while Grande is also soon to divorce her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez.